North Shropshire MP tells Government to back bus bill and boost the economy

MP Helen Morgan has urged the Government to back her proposed law which would improve access to healthcare and boost the economy.

The North Shropshire MP today called on the Transport Secretary to pass her Bus Services Bill, which would make sure that people who live in towns of 10,000 people or more can access key services and connections every day of the week.

In Shropshire, just one bus route operates in the entire county on Sundays while Market Drayton and Whitchurch are among the worst towns of their size in the country for bus services.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Helen highlighted that investment in public transport leads to growth and urged the Government to back the bill – both for the benefit of the economy and of people’s health.

Helen Morgan, Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, said: “Bus services in the market towns in my constituency of North Shropshire are some of the worst in the country, with people who can’t drive in those towns not only unable to access their high street, but also unable to access hospital appointments.

“Studies have shown that for every £1 we invest in bus infrastructure we generate around £8 in economic benefits.

“So will the Secretary of State support me in helping to level up rural market towns and pass my Bus Services Bill to improve this critical piece of local infrastructure?”

Bus services have been in long-term decline under successive Conservative governments, with 247 routes shutting in the West Midlands alone over the past five years.

Meanwhile large towns such as Market Drayton and Oswestry do not have train stations, meaning that people without access to a car are often left stranded.

Helen tabled the Bus Services Bill in July and it is due for its second reading later this month.

