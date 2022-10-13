National week of action sees nearly 40 arrested with drugs, money and weapons seized

A week of action by police has seen nearly 40 arrested with drugs, money and weapons seized as part of a crackdown on County Lines in the West Mercia Police force area.

Items seized during the week of action. Photo: West Mercia Police

Last week officers from across the West Mercia Police area supported the National Crime Agency’s County Lines Intensification Week, which saw 38 people arrested and a number of warrants carried out at residential properties.

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £7,000 were seized during the week with a number of weapons such as knives, machetes and batons seized along with four vehicles and 36 mobile phones confiscated. More than £15,000 in cash was also recovered by officers during the week of intelligence-led intensified activity.

- Advertisement -

County lines drug dealers often exploit children and young people, recruiting them to run drugs and cash between urban and county locations and to deal drugs on their behalf. Once recruited into county lines it can be difficult for those being exploited to leave, with fear and threats of violence used to keep them in place.

Vulnerable adults, such as those dependent on drug use, will also be targeted and their property taken over by drug dealers in a local area, a practice known as cuckooing.

During the week of action policing teams visited 110 properties and 18 safeguarding referrals were made as a result of our intervention.

Officers also visited educational and community venues to raise awareness and highlight the signs someone may be involved, or at risk of being exploited.

Detective Superintendent Ian Wall said: “Our targeted activity last week by our officers to tackle county lines gangs demonstrates how committed we are to disrupt and dismantle drugs supply, and protect children and young people and those who could be vulnerable to exploitation in our communities.

“With 38 arrests made and multiple warrants executed we have significantly disrupted county lines activity right across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire – and importantly, we have safeguarded a number of vulnerable people.

“It is vital to remember that operations such as these during this national week of intensification are very much ‘business as usual’ for us and serves also to highlight the great and often dangerous work our officers and staff do throughout the year. The intelligence gathering and preparation that has goes into making arrests and disrupting county lines have been, in some cases, weeks and months in the making.

“Education and early intervention is also key, and our officers have conducted many visits to schools, social care providers, health professionals and other important community groups, to provide them with information on what to look for and how we can help the community to spot the signs of cuckooing – where gangs target the most vulnerable individuals and use their homes to sell drugs.

“Serious and Organised Crime and County Lines drug dealing remains a priority for West Mercia Police and we are working tirelessly to make the region a no-go area for criminals travelling from elsewhere. We will continue to pursue and prosecute those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence and exploit vulnerable members of our communities.”

Anyone with suspicions that a property is being used to sell drugs, or that a young and vulnerable individual may be getting involved with county lines drug dealing can make a report via www.westmercia.police.uk or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.