Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Market Drayton

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a collision in Market Drayton yesterday afternoon.

The collision involving a car and motorcycle happened on Maer Lane at around 5.20pm.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival at the incident the crew found that a car and motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“The adult female rider of the motorbike was found to be laying in the middle of the road, and was being cared for by members of the public.

“As there were no persons trapped, the rescue pump from Hodnet and the rescue tender and support pump from Wellington were stood down. The Market Drayton crew immediately set about closing the road to provide a safe area for the casualty, members of the public and for the emergency services to work in.

“Firefighters who are trained in trauma care, worked with two members of the public who were medically trained, to assess and stabilise the casualty.

“The crew also set up a temporary shelter utilising a salvage sheet to protect the casualty from the rain. Due to there being a potential for serious injuries, HeliMed03, the air ambulance based at RAF Cosford, carrying a doctor and an advanced critical care paramedic were tasked to attend the scene.

“On arriving at the incident HeliMed03 landed nearby on the field at Palethorpes, a commercial property. Once the Doctor and paramedic had received a handover about the casualty, they began to carry out a full trauma survey of the casualty.

“Once the survey had been carried out, it was established that the casualty had possibly sustained injuries to her pelvis with the risk of internal bleeding. A decision was made that due to the potential for serious injury, the casualty would require flying to the regional trauma centre at the Royal Stoke university hospital.

“The Doctor and Paramedic provided the casualty with intravenous pain relief, and applied a pelvic binder, prior to working closely with firefighters to carefully place the casualty onto a scoop stretcher. Once on the scoop the casualty was carried by firefighters and Paramedics to the waiting air ambulance, before being flown to hospital.

“The car driver was not physically injured but was suffering from shock, they did not require medical attention at the scene. Officers from West Mercia Police attended the scene.We would like to thank all those members of the public who stopped to provide help, prior to the emergency services arriving at the scene.”