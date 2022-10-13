Family-owned Much Wenlock hotel goes on the market

A Much Wenlock hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years has gone on the market.

The Raven Hotel in Much Wenlock is on the market

The Raven Hotel has been owned by an ex-pat couple from Canada who first visited Much Wenlock in the 1980s, fell in love with it and decided to make it a second home.

The hotel was not only an investment but also a labour of love for the owners. They worked hard to make The Raven Hotel the heart of the community, a meeting place and a place for celebration.

The owners have recently passed away and the family has now made the difficult decision to offer the business and property to a new owner.

James Hartshorn, one of the owner’s family members said: “The Raven Hotel was the owner’s pride and joy for over three decades, and was far more than just an investment to them.

“They wanted to provide a place of employment, a place of gathering and a place of community. They were very deliberate about the decisions they made, and very aware of the impact those decisions could have on their staff, and the town.

“First priority was always to ensure that the business had a positive impact, and in no way took away from already established non competing businesses.”

An interior view of The Raven in Much Wenlock

The Raven Hotel is located within short walking distance of Much Wenlock’s historic

town centre.

The freehold is available to purchase at a guide price of £950,000 and presents a new owner the opportunity to take over an established business with an impressive reputation and offers plenty of scope and exciting possibilities.

In addition to the hotel building, the freehold includes a Farm Shop, a retail unit next door which sells local produce and fresh fish so as not to compete with local butcher. A third building included in the freehold, referred to as the “Forge”, is a converted former house now office / commercial space consisting of six rental / income generating units.

The Hotel building itself is a landmark Grade II Listed coaching house with 15 en-suite bedrooms. There is also a bar (30 covers), 2AA Rosette restaurant (24 covers), wonderful enclosed courtyard (16 covers) and a large car park.

The sale is being managed by leisure property specialists, Fleurets.