11.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Now Playing:

Teddies destined for hugs at local children’s hospices

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices have received a special delivery of teddy bears for the seriously ill children who visit them for respite care.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith trustee Graeme Harkness and nurses Vicky Bagguley and Tracy Leah with the TLC bears
Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith trustee Graeme Harkness and nurses Vicky Bagguley and Tracy Leah with the TLC bears

The bears have been donated through the Teddies for Loving Care scheme’s Shropshire and North Wales branches, whose work is funded by the generous donations of the Freemasons.

Teddies for Loving Care provide the cuddly bears to accident and emergency departments, hospital children’s wards and children’s hospices for staff to give to children.

- Advertisement -

Karen Wright, director of care at the hospices, said: “We have received bears from Teddies for Loving Care before and it has been lovely to be able to give each seriously ill child who comes to the hospices their very own toy.

“The latest delivery will make sure we have enough bears for months to come, and no one will miss out. Thank you all so much for thinking of us.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP