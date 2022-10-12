13.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Man charged with murder of Rebecca Steer in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live

A man has been charged after an incident in Oswestry that led to the death of 22-year-old Rebecca Steer.

Rebecca Steer
Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Oswestry, has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The charge relates to an incident on Willow Street on Sunday 9 October, at around 2.50am two people were struck by a car after it mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway.

Sadly one of the pedestrians, Rebecca Steer, age 22, died of her injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Oswestry also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

