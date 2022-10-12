Free children’s swimming lessons launched in Telford and Wrekin

Children in the borough of Telford and Wrekin are being offered free swimming lessons as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s 10 by 10 campaign.

Children, resident in the borough and who are aged between five and 10 years and unable to swim 10 meters on their front and back, will be eligible for a free block of up to 13 lessons.

The council are making the offer available over the next two years and will be delivered through the council’s Swim4Life programme.

The lessons will be delivered across the four pools in the borough; Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre. Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre, Oakengates Leisure Centre and Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre.

With over 3,000 young people already participating in swimming lessons run by Telford & Wrekin Council this latest offer will mean that even more young people in the borough will be able to access this valuable life-skill.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

“We are very excited to be launching this free offer as part of our 10 by 10 campaign here in Telford and Wrekin. The introduction of free swimming lessons for all children aged five to ten years old in the borough is an initiative we are very proud of, adding to our unique swimming offer of free swimming for all residents under the age of 25.

“So, for anyone aged five to 10 who cannot swim at the moment, we want you to sign up to your first swimming lesson course– where there will be no cost.

“Free swimming lessons for our young people will be available for the next two years. We all know what an invaluable skill swimming is and we want all of our young people to have the opportunity to learn to swim as soon as possible.”

Parents interested in finding out more about the offer can do so at www.telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/10by10

The 10 by 10 activities ten year olds are encouraged to try are to:

– Join in competitive sports

– Play an instrument

– Learn to swim

– Take part in drama and performing arts

– Visit the seaside and the countryside

– Experience museums, galleries and heritage sites

– Take part in camping trips and overnight residential

– Learn to ride a bike

– Take part in debating

– Use a library

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said:

“There are ten activities children should try before they are ten to help them discover their talents and experience the world. From learning to swim to stepping back in time at a local museum, a happy childhood is full of new experiences like these.

“Swimming is a fantastic life skill, not only does it help your child enjoy the water, but it can also help prevent drowning, develop fine motor skills and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s through these experiences that children can discover their talents and opportunities they might not realise they had. We don’t want children in our borough to miss out on these opportunities during their primary school life. That’s why we are working with schools and partners to put together this comprehensive and diverse range of activities to boost children’s learning – many are free. Whether through taking part in activities at school or by finding local offers on the new website, we hope your child can try as many 10 by 10 activities as possible.”