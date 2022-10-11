10.1 C
Police search area of Telford following reports of man behaving in threatening manner

By Shropshire Live

Police have been carrying out searches in the Dawley and Malinslee areas of Telford today, after a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner.

Officers were seen searching the area along with support from the National Police Air Service.

West Mercia Police say there is no wider risk to the public.

The man is described as in his 20s, around 5’11, with mousey-brown hair, a slim build, short facial hair and he is wearing a lime green top and grey shorts.

Anyone with any information that could help find him is asked to call 999 quoting incident 131 of 11 October.

