Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Caroline Belcher announced as new President for Newport Show 2023

The new President of the Newport and District Agricultural Society has said she wants to introduce the renowned Newport Show to people moving into the area – and use the event to bring the community together.

Edgmond resident Caroline Belcher has just taken up this year’s Presidency of the Society, after having volunteered for both society and show for more than two decades.

Caroline – who is married to a local farmer, plays an active role in the running of the firewood business Logalog based at Bridge Farm, Edgmond.

Caroline is hoping that she can work with the Society and the Newport Show’s team of staff, stewards and volunteers to keep building on the success of the show, which returned triumphantly after two years this summer.

Having been involved in the farming world since she joined Shifnal and Albrighton Young Farmers Club, 42 years ago at the age of 16, Caroline began volunteering at the Newport Show in 1997, stewarding in the sheep lines of the Livestock section – before then joining the main committee in 2000.

Since then, she has worked to develop the food area at the Show – helping it develop from a small single marquee with a handful of exhibitors to a busy, vibrant Festival of Food area, showcasing some of the best local, artisan food and drinks from across the region.  

The Festival of Food area now includes celebrity chef demonstrations, Little Foodies, hands-on cookery for young up and coming chefs, live music, street food and so much more.

This year, the Festival of Food drew praise from celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager, who not only hosted two cookery demonstrations, but also toured the stalls, picking up her own local produce.

Caroline, who has also worked in the food industry all her working life -teaching in Further Education for 20 of those years – said: “I am extremely proud to be part of the team that has developed the food area at Newport Show, I hope that during my Presidency, we can continue to bring or local community together – and introduce everything Newport Show has to offer to people moving into the area, too.”

