Young woman who died following incident in Oswestry named

A 22-year-old woman who died in the early hours of yesterday morning following an incident in Oswestry has been named as Rebecca Steer.

Rebecca Steer

She was struck by a car at around 2.50am after it mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street.

Tragically, she died of her injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

Rebecca’s family have described her as ‘the most loving, talented and kind hearted person you could ever wish to know’.

They went on to say: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

“She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

“She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

“She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for.

“Rest in Peace beautiful girl.“

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

The family have asked everyone to respect their privacy at this very difficult time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that could help is asked to get in touch via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 90 of 9 October. If you are unable to report this online call 101.