Work starts to fix the Caer Caradoc fort

Work to repair the ramparts of the impressive iron-age hillfort that crowns Caer Caradoc, in the heart of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty begins this week.

Caer Caradoc paths

Caer Caradoc gets its name from its link to the legendary warrior prince Caradoc, who rebelled against the Romans in the first century AD. Decades of wear has left its mark on the ramparts of this popular hill, which rises above Church Stretton.

Nigel McDonald, sustainable tourism officer, explains: “The aim of the project is to improve access, whilst protecting the archaeology from further damage. Over time, erosion has caused deep V-shaped notches and a long erosion scar in the main rampart. Our ‘Fix the Fort’ appeal has helped to raise the funds needed to repair erosion on the hillfort.”

With almost £4,000 donated by local people and visitors, and successful bids to HF Holidays and the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme, funding is now in place to complete the repair work.

Nigel continued: “We begin work on the ground on Monday 10 October, and will have to close the public footpath from this date for six weeks while repairs are happening. We have consent from Historic England to repair the ramparts, protecting the archaeology from further erosion, whilst improving the accessibility with steps.”

A helicopter is being used to lift materials to three areas on the fort. Weather permitting, this will happen on Friday 14 October, and all access to the hill will be closed on this day while the helicopter is moving materials. Site notices will be issued, and details also posted on the ShropHillsAONB Facebook page.

Once the repairs have been completed, some of the areas of work will be protected with hessian sown with grass seed mix, and stock netting. When this is removed, it is hoped people will chose to walk on alternative paths to allow the sward to establish itself.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteer opportunities are available to work onsite and undertake archaeological investigation work with Matt Williams from Fearn Heritage on Tuesday 11 October and Saturday 15 October.

Volunteers are also needed on Friday 14 October to help warden the hill whilst helicopter is in use.

If you can help on Friday 14 October, or would like to attend either or both archaeological investigation days, email shropshirehillsaonb@shropshire.gov.uk or phone 01743 254740.