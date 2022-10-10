Police make further arrests following death of Rebecca Steer in Oswestry

Police have made three further arrests as part of their investigation into an incident in Oswestry which led to the death of 22-year-old Rebecca Steer.

At around 2.50am on Sunday two people were struck by a car after it mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street.

Sadly one of the pedestrians, Rebecca Steer, age 22, died of her injuries.

A second pedestrian who was struck by the vehicle has now been released from hospital.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A further two men, aged 31 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.