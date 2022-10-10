New online hub helps with cost of living advice and support

With energy bills, inflation and other costs of living continuing to rise, Telford & Wrekin Council have launched a new online hub to help with cost of living advice and support.

To make it easier for borough residents to find out about the range of support available to help with the cost of living crisis, Telford & Wrekin Council has created an online hub as a one-stop-shop for information and help available from the council and trusted partners.

The new hub www.telford.gov.uk/costofliving includes links to help, support and advice around benefits and finances, bills and affordable warmth, food costs and general well-being.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Leader, Councillor ShaunDavies (Labour), said:

“We know that many households across the borough are facing economic challenges and tough decisions for the winter ahead, and we’re your side.

“There are lots of ways the council is helping, so we want to be sure that people can find out about the support available to them and how to access it. This new online hub brings everything into one easy-to-use place and includes information about support from a range of trusted partners too, such as Telford Crisis Support and Telford Energy Advice.

“As a co-operative council, we’re working hard to help and support residents around the borough. This includes freezing council tax increases for the next two years, and topping up the national council tax rebate scheme from our own funds, ensuring that 95% of homes across the borough received some support with their council tax.”

“We know that financial pressures mean times are tough, and this council is on your side.”

Although the new information hub is web-based, free internet access is available in Southwater, Wellington, Madeley and Newport libraries for people who can’t get online at home.