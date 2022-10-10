14.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 10, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

New online hub helps with cost of living advice and support

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

With energy bills, inflation and other costs of living continuing to rise, Telford & Wrekin Council have launched a new online hub to help with cost of living advice and support.

To make it easier for borough residents to find out about the range of support available to help with the cost of living crisis, Telford & Wrekin Council has created an online hub as a one-stop-shop for information and help available from the council and trusted partners. 

The new hub www.telford.gov.uk/costofliving includes links to help, support and advice around benefits and finances, bills and affordable warmth, food costs and general well-being.

- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Leader, Councillor ShaunDavies (Labour), said:

“We know that many households across the borough are facing economic challenges and tough decisions for the winter ahead, and we’re your side.

“There are lots of ways the council is helping, so we want to be sure that people can find out about the support available to them and how to access it. This new online hub brings everything into one easy-to-use place and includes information about support from a range of trusted partners too, such as Telford Crisis Support and Telford Energy Advice.

“As a co-operative council, we’re working hard to help and support residents around the borough. This includes freezing council tax increases for the next two years, and topping up the national council tax rebate scheme from our own funds, ensuring that 95% of homes across the borough received some support with their council tax.”

“We know that financial pressures mean times are tough, and this council is on your side.”

Although the new information hub is web-based, free internet access is available in Southwater, Wellington, Madeley and Newport libraries for people who can’t get online at home.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP