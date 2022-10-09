6.1 C
Woman dies after vehicle mounts kerb in Oswestry

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A young woman has died after a vehicle mounted the kerb in Oswestry during the early hours of this morning, colliding with two pedestrians.

Police Tape Generic

The incident happened at around 2.50am when the car mounted the kerb and struck two pedestrians outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street.

Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.  Sadly one of them, a 22-year-old woman, died shortly after arrival.  Her family have been informed.

The second person sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a light gold/champagne coloured Volvo.  The vehicle and its driver have not yet been located.

A cordon is in place at the scene and Willow Street remains closed.

Detective Inspector Dave Bettison, said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver.

“Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us on 999 quoting incident number 90i of today (9 October).

“We believe there may have been a number of passengers in the vehicle, and I would also urge them to come forward.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid.

“Investigations will continue throughout today.”

