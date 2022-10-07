Police appeal for witnesses to incident in Stirchley, Telford

Police are appealing for information after a man behaved inappropriately towards a 15-year-old girl in Telford.

The incident happened outside Stirchley Medical Practise at around 5.30pm on Monday 3 October.

The man is described as white, with scruffy, dark-blonde hair and was wearing a black puffa-style jacket and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police say that no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information that could help identify him is asked to contact West Mercia Police via https://orlo.uk/0svhS or call 101 quoting incident 154 of 4 October.