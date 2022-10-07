10.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 7, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

Police appeal for witnesses to incident in Stirchley, Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a man behaved inappropriately towards a 15-year-old girl in Telford.

The incident happened outside Stirchley Medical Practise at around 5.30pm on Monday 3 October.

The man is described as white, with scruffy, dark-blonde hair and was wearing a black puffa-style jacket and was carrying a black rucksack.

- Advertisement -

Police say that no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information that could help identify him is asked to contact West Mercia Police via https://orlo.uk/0svhS or call 101 quoting incident 154 of 4 October.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP