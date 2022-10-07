10.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 7, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

New councillor elected following Bridgnorth West and Tasley by-election

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A by-election was held yesterday to elect a new Shropshire Councillor for the Bridgnorth West and Tasley division.

The by-election followed the death in July of Councillor Les Winwood.

The result of the by-election is:

- Advertisement -

CONNOLLY, Rachel Elizabeth (Labour) – 887 votes
HOLLAND, Jonathan James (Conservative) – 480 votes
NASH, Clare (Green) – 45 votes
STILWELL, Richard Douglas (Liberal Democrats) – 176 votes

Rejected ballot papers: 6
Number of votes cast: 1594
Turnout: 28.9%

Rachel Connolly (Labour) is elected as the new Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley.

Bridgnorth West and Tasley is a two-member division with Councillor Julia Buckley (Labour) sitting alongside.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP