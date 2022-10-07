New councillor elected following Bridgnorth West and Tasley by-election

A by-election was held yesterday to elect a new Shropshire Councillor for the Bridgnorth West and Tasley division.

The by-election followed the death in July of Councillor Les Winwood.

The result of the by-election is:

CONNOLLY, Rachel Elizabeth (Labour) – 887 votes

HOLLAND, Jonathan James (Conservative) – 480 votes

NASH, Clare (Green) – 45 votes

STILWELL, Richard Douglas (Liberal Democrats) – 176 votes

Rejected ballot papers: 6

Number of votes cast: 1594

Turnout: 28.9%

Rachel Connolly (Labour) is elected as the new Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley.

Bridgnorth West and Tasley is a two-member division with Councillor Julia Buckley (Labour) sitting alongside.