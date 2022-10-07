New councillor elected following Bridgnorth West and Tasley by-election

A by-election was held yesterday to elect a new Shropshire Councillor for the Bridgnorth West and Tasley division.
The by-election followed the death in July of Councillor Les Winwood.
The result of the by-election is:
CONNOLLY, Rachel Elizabeth (Labour) – 887 votes
HOLLAND, Jonathan James (Conservative) – 480 votes
NASH, Clare (Green) – 45 votes
STILWELL, Richard Douglas (Liberal Democrats) – 176 votes
Rejected ballot papers: 6
Number of votes cast: 1594
Turnout: 28.9%
Rachel Connolly (Labour) is elected as the new Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley.
Bridgnorth West and Tasley is a two-member division with Councillor Julia Buckley (Labour) sitting alongside.