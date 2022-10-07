Market Drayton residents given exclusive first taste of 30th birthday Müller Corner

People in Market Drayton town centre have been the first in the country to try Müller’s new exclusive yogurt, which has been created to celebrate the 30th birthday of its site in Shropshire.

Pam Walgate celebrates 30 years of Müller in Market Drayton

This year marks 30 years since Müller opened its production site in Market Drayton, home to famous brands like Müller Corner, Müllerlight and Müller Rice, and housing around 800 employees.

The Müller brand first appeared on UK supermarket shelves in 1987, and five years later Müller opened its first-ever UK site in Market Drayton in 1992, which was also its first premises outside of Germany.

To celebrate its 30th birthday, the Shropshire-based business has produced an exclusive batch of Müller Corner Birthday Cake flavour yogurt with a raspberry layer and cake pieces.

Only 200 pots are being made, and people in Market Drayton town centre had the opportunity to sample the new product first, alongside other Müller products, before the dairy company gives social media users the opportunity to win a limited edition pot in the coming weeks.

Pam Walgate, who has worked at Müller Yogurt & Desserts in Market Drayton for 30 years in a wide variety of roles within the Quality department including Lab Technician, Quality Systems Technologist and most recently Laboratory Co-ordinator, spent the day engaging with locals and helping to hand out free products.

With a wide range of careers available across three sites in Shropshire, and roles spanning professional services and engineering, to manufacturing, internships and apprenticeships, the business is also encouraging people within the local area who are looking for a new challenge to visit its careers website for further information.

Pam Walgate, Laboratory Co-ordinator at Müller Yogurt & Desserts said:

“I can distinctly remember our first branded products coming off the first production line back in 1992, it was such a proud moment for us all. Obviously the business has grown and developed over the last 30 years into one of the most loved, recognised and trusted brands in the country, but what hasn’t changed is that we are still a family owned business, and close-knit group – it is so much more than just a job.

“It was a pleasure to hand out our exclusive birthday cake Müller Corner to the people of Market Drayton and to thank them for being so welcoming to our business for the last 30 years.

“There are nearly 20 of us who have been here since 1992, and I think that says a lot about the passion people have for this brand.

“I don’t think people realise just how many brilliant and varied careers we have available here at Müller in Shropshire, from fast-paced commercial and marketing roles, to engineering, HR, Legal, Finance, IT, production, quality and packaging.

“I would encourage anyone interested in working for an entrepreneurial and progressive major brand to visit our careers website for further information. Müller didn’t have a careers website when I joined, but putting in my CV was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made!”