Friday, October 7, 2022

Man found guilty of fishing illegally in Hodnet

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Prestatyn, has been found guilty of fishing illegally on a day’s trip to Hodnet earlier this year.  

David Norman, 36, who had a 2 rod-licence, has received a penalty of £389 for fishing without the correct licence to cover the number of rods he was fishing with at Marchamley Pool on 21 May.

The case was brought by the Environment Agency to Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 26 September.  The penalty of £389 includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £34.  

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:  

“David Norman has been rightly punished for fishing illegally in Hodnet, Shropshire in May this year.

“This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence.   

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. 

“Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a valid licence to fish.

A 1-day licence costs from just £6, and an annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 – 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

