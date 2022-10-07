£70,000 transformation for Dawley Park children’s play area

A £70,000 revamp of Dawley Park play area will see exhilarating new equipment installed broadening its appeal to all ages and abilities.

It’s part of a £3.75 million ‘On Your Side’ investment by Telford & Wrekin Council to improve flagship parks, green spaces and play areas across the borough. The council is contributing £50,000 to the upgrade at Dawley Park with the remaining £20,000 provided by Great Dawley Town Council. The investment will help Dawley Park retain its Green Flag status.

A £750,000 investment has previously been announced for a number of play areas identified as most in need of improvement. One project already completed is replacement of the soft surface at the BMX track at Alma Fields, Malinslee, so that scooters as well as bikes can use it.

One of the most exciting pieces of equipment for Dawley Park will be a 30-metre-long double zip-wire, the first in the borough. There will also be challenging six-metre-high climbing ropes to test children’s strength and stamina and a WeHopper that will thrill as it spins and rocks.

In line with residents’ desire to see play areas made more accessible, the council is installing a ground-level roundabout suitable for wheelchairs, prams and pushchairs. Many of the play area improvements will feature sign language panels making them even more inclusive.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council (Labour) and chairman of Great Dawley Town Council, Shaun Davies, said:

“The investment into Dawley Park play area shows we are on the side of families and as a council are leaders in children’s play and promoting and encouraging it.

“As a father, I know how important play is for children for their development. I’m delighted that the upgrade will deliver a high-quality play area with equipment that stimulates and challenges, meaning even more young people can enjoy it.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“Dawley Park is one of the play areas to benefit from our £3.75m Pride in our Green Spaces, Parks & Play Areas fund – part of our wider On Your Side investment programme – which is about creating a clean, green, safe and enjoyable borough. The £750,000 from this programme will improve a number of play areas across the borough with the BMX track at Alma fields and Pageant Drive in Aqueduct, already benefiting.

“It’s our vision that every child and young person lives well in their neighbourhood. I’m really excited to see the finished play area at Dawley which should be ready for the October half-term holiday – the zip-wire looks great fun!”

Ward member, councillor Bob Wennington said:

“Dawley Park play area is well used especially by children from the nearby primary schools but it’s brilliant that this new equipment will mean even more children, including those with disabilities, can visit and have fun.”

During the works, the outside gym equipment will be out of action but most of the existing play equipment will be in use.

Innovative ideas for attracting teenage girls to play areas are also being introduced by the council. It’s in response to the group Make Space for Girls which says traditional play spaces are often designed for boys and young males. An area designed to be used as a TikTok stage will be created at John Broad Avenue in Wellington. It forms part of a £60,000 upgrade which includes a wheelchair accessible roundabout and basket swing. Works are in the pipeline.

Elsewhere, Wombridge skate park, in Oakengates, has been given a makeover. It will have lots of unique features to whizz around and is nearly complete. Both projects are being funded through contributions from housing developers.