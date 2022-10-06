Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service volunteers undertake journey for Ukraine

Six volunteers from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will are today heading to Poland in a bid to deliver two fire engines and 250 pieces of kit for firefighters in Ukraine.

Volunteers will be undertaking a trip from the UK to Poland

Departing from Shrewsbury Fire Station, the journey will see the crew pass through 4 countries, covering a distance of around 1500 miles.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton oversaw some of their preparations this week and said:

- Advertisement -

“After recent investment in our fleet, we are in the fortunate position of having two decommissioned fire engines. We are happy to donate these to the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend themselves.

My thanks go to the personnel who volunteered to undertake this trip. It’s not going to be an easy ride and they are giving up their own time to deliver vital, and potentially lifesaving, supplies.”

Area Manager Adam Matthews is one member of the six-strong crew:

“We have spent much of this week getting the fire engines ready to go and packed full of the fire kit firefighters in Ukraine are so in need of right now.

“The team of six will be split into groups of three on each fire engine including a mechanic and medical support. We are all trained drivers and will be able to share the driving throughout the trip.

“Along the way we will be resting in a mixture of homestays and even fire stations, so we have some very warm sleeping bags packed in the back too!”

Once the equipment has been delivered to Poland the volunteers will return to the UK whilst the fire engine and kit continue their journey to where it is needed most in Ukraine.