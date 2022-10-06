Oswestry Balloon Carnival is a huge fundraising success

The Oswestry Balloon Carnival proved to be a huge fundraising success with over 20 hot air balloons of all colours and shapes taking to the skies.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival

The two-day event in August was one of the most successful yet in its five-year history, raising over £34,000 for patient care at Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham.

Organised in partnership with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID), an array of hot air balloons was on show with family entertainment and food stalls for those attending the event at Cae-Glas Park.

Oswestry BID Manager Adele Nightingale said: “Oswestry BID has been one of the main sponsors of Oswestry Balloon Carnival since 2019. For the BID, this event does a great job in raising the profile of the town, increases footfall and gives a welcome boost to a fantastic charity like Nightingale House, whose vital work supports families from Oswestry and the surrounding areas.”

Nightingale House Relationship Manager Amanda Kinsey added: “This is an aspect of Oswestry BID’s work that may go under the radar, but we at Nightingale House and Spirit Events really appreciate their engaged support and would encourage all those BID businesses that may have a vote in the upcoming BID ballot to back the BID and vote ‘Yes’.

“This year, like many at Oswestry Balloon Carnival, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of those who have attended the event. Without the support of the spectators, sponsors and OBC Committee, we would not be able to continue this very valuable event in the hospice Calendar. It is the second biggest fundraising event and one we hope will continue for many years to come. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

Lorna Hankey from Spirit Operations said: “We were excited to be involved with the Oswestry Balloon Carnival and to be able to support the town and Nightingale House Hospice for another year with hot air balloon entertainment.”