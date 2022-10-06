New CCTV suite enhances capacity to help prevent and detect crime in Telford and Wrekin

A new closed circuit television (CCTV) suite has been installed within Malinsgate Police Station, funded through joint partnership by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Pictured at the new CCTV suite are Enforcement Officer Adam Zaniewski with Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Councillor Richard Overton

The new suite allows police officers, Telford & Wrekin Council staff and volunteers to view more than 30 sites with approximately 700 cameras, supporting the prevention and detection of anti-social behaviour and crime.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport for Telford and Wrekin Council, Richard Overton (Labour), said:

“We are on your side when it comes to community safety and willing to work closely with partners to deliver an effective response that serves the needs of all involved.

“From residents looking for reassurance or deterrents to crime and anti-social behaviour to the Police and our own teams needing evidence to secure prosecutions.

“We will continue to invest and develop a systematic, cost-effective way to provide monitoring 24 hours a day and an effective method of preventing and reducing the fear of crime, securing prosecutions and helping with a host of public safety issues.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“I made a commitment to ensure our communities are safe and feel safe, and the joint investment in CCTV helps deliver this commitment.

“Not only does CCTV support the police, it empowers justice, helps victims and contributes to an overall feeling of safety. This is one more step, working closely with Telford and Wrekin Council to build safer and stronger communities.”

Although the footage is not viewed 24 hours a day, the teams are working to reach this goal and instead view the screens at strategic times. If criminal activity is noticed on camera, they can direct police to the incident in real time.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade of West Mercia Police, said:

“This is a great development for Telford, and it is also a really good example of partners working together on innovative solutions that will benefit the whole community.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to open this new CCTV suite here at Malinsgate Police Station, which will benefit the people of Telford as well as our emergency services.

“We can enhance our service to the public by ensuring our CCTV technology is modern and fit for purpose, and will serve our communities and officers for many years to come.”

The footage can be used in court as evidence to prove someone was in a certain place or that they committed an offence. It is also being used to improve community safety and prevent crime. For example, deterring someone committing a crime like robbery if they know CCTV will record their actions.

In 2019 the borough benefitted from £450,000 joint investment made by the Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner to for the upgrade, replacement and enhancement of CCTV coverage across the borough.