Telford College to showcase T levels and new eco-education programme

Telford College will be showcasing its range of T levels and new eco-focused ‘Future IV’ programme at its open event this month.

An aerial view of the Telford College campus

The college is opening its doors from 5pm to 7.30pm on October 12 to give prospective students a flavour of life on the university-standard Wellington campus.

It is a chance to speak to students, find out more about the curriculum choices, and chat with expert staff who will be on hand to answer questions.

The focus of this event will be on the T level programme which will begin to be rolled out across the college in 2023 – as well as the suite of ‘Future IV’ courses specifically designed to engage young people in environmental education and action.

The Future IV programme explores issues such as biotechnologies, green chemistry and the complex factors driving climate change. Students study three A levels, including the college’s new Geology curriculum – as well an extended project.

Janet Stephens, Telford College deputy principal, said: “Preserving the planet, protecting our oceans and nurturing the natural world for future generations can only be achieved by engaging young people in sustainability.

“We will be working in close collaboration with employers, academics, and top universities, giving you chance to learn from a range of experts including scientists, archaeologists, geologists, and more.

“There will also be plenty of opportunity to get out of the classroom and explore. If you have an interest in the history, evolution and future of our planet, and the challenges of finding solutions to the biggest 21st century issues, this is perfect.”

The open event will also be explaining all about T levels, which are soon being launched by Telford College as an alternative to A levels for post-16 education, tailored to those who prefer a more vocational approach to learning.

Each T level is equivalent to three A levels, and features a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience.

From September 2023, the college will be offering T levels in Digital and Health, and from 2024, this will be followed by a range of other course areas, including Business, Engineering, Construction, Art & Design, Media, Accounting, Hair, and Catering.

Teresa Hughes, director of business, digital and professional, said: “We will be working closely with a number of local businesses to ensure that students will be able to gain the highest quality industry placements in their chosen fields.

“By developing the courses in collaboration with employers and businesses, we can make sure that the content meets their skills needs – and prepares students for work, further training, or study.”