Plant donation day planned at Shropshire station project

A ‘donate a plant’ day is planned for a special project at a Shropshire station this month.

Mayor Dorothy Roberts visited the Secret Garden while the Friends of Wellington Station were busy gardening

The event, from 10.30am on Sunday October 23, is being organised by the Friends of Wellington Station who are inviting people to view the station’s new ‘Secret Garden’ and possibly donate a plant for this new community garden.

Chair of the voluntary group, Sally Themans, said they were urging members of the community to donate spare plants from their gardens.

- Advertisement -

She explained: “This is an open invitation to come and see what the Friends of Wellington Station are all about and view the new secret garden which is an oasis of nature with a wildflower area and seating.

“We would be very grateful for plant donations of perennials, ground cover and shrubs as well as hardy annuals.”

The group has already received generous contributions from the community to buy some of the larger plants and trees – this was done via a crowdfunding site and through sponsorship of member Jon Aston running the T50 Telford trail earlier in the summer.

The garden – part of the Wellington Ways scheme – will be officially opened in March next year.

The scheme is an exciting project featuring a range of enhancements at the station, including new signage, maps, information boards and waymarks promoting a range of local walks, including through the Wrekin Forest, highlighting and promoting Wellington as a gateway for walking.

A tap and water butt have also been installed to help volunteers water plants and lavender beds which help make the station attractive and welcoming.

The project has been funded by the Customer & Communities Improvement Fund from West Midlands Railway, with additional finance and support from Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and Love Wellington.