Plans unveiled for new 70-bed care home in Shrewsbury

A new 70-bed care home is set to be built in north Shrewsbury creating over 60 jobs in the local area.

The new care facility will be built at Battlefield

Work on the build, which will be located off Shillingston Drive in Battlefield, is due to commence in Spring 2023.

The new care facility is being built by Rotherwood Healthcare, which owns and operates Roden Hall Care Home, just over 5 miles from the site.

- Advertisement -

The group’s mission is to create and maintain a new standard in healthcare through providing exceptional care, luxurious surroundings, enticing dining, and inspiring activities which create an environment for a rich, comfortable, and purposeful lifestyle.

John Fennell, Chief Executive Officer of Rotherwood, says:

“We are delighted to share this news and look forward to getting started on the creation of this state-of-the-art care home. This will be our eighth home and part of our longer-term commitment to broadening our impact enriching the lives of the older generation. We have exciting plans to further enhance the lives of people living and working in the area.”

The sale was made through agents, Christie & Co, from pioneering property developers, Frontier.

Sara Hartill, Associate Director– Healthcare Development at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments:

“A care home development site in this location is perfectly suited to the needs of future residents and will integrate well into the town as a vital community asset. This was supported by strong interest in the site and a competitive bidding process. I’m delighted that Rotherwood, with their superb track record, affiliation to Shropshire and in-depth local knowledge, have secured the location and look forward to visiting the development in due course.”