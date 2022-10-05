16.2 C
Green Doors Day is back with its biggest event to date!

Energy-conscious householders across Shropshire are throwing open their front doors on Saturday 8th October to show how they’ve made their homes greener and energy efficient.

One of the energy efficient homes that will be open in Ludlow
Green Doors is the perfect opportunity to learn more about energy efficiency for the home, and the latest green technology, from homeowners who’ve taken the plunge and are reaping the benefits, in the form of lower energy bills, healthier more comfortable homes, and a lower carbon footprint. They’ll be opening their doors for you to visit, have a look around and ask any questions you have.

If you’ve ever wondered what an air source heat pump actually looks like, or how to fit insulation to the external walls of your house, now’s your chance to find out!

Green Doors this year is hugely ambitious. It’s covering several counties, Shropshire on Saturday 8th October, Powys on Saturday 15th, and Herefordshire throughout October. It will see some 50 properties opening their doors; a few of them are gorgeous new builds, but many are homes just like yours, but with some clever green technology, draught proofing, and lot and lots of insulation.

All of the details can be found on https://www.greenopenhomes.net/ where you can search for homes you’d be interested to visit by technology and by area.

This year Green Doors is part of a wider project called Future Ready Homes, run by a partnership of local green groups, Marches Energy Agency and Severn Wye Energy Agency.

