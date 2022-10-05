16.2 C
Free weekend of sport and fitness at Shropshire leisure centres

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Four Shropshire leisure centres are offering a free weekend of fitness and fun, as they stage their second Big Open Weekend of the year, this Saturday and Sunday.

Oswestry Leisure Centre. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photography and Videography
Oswestry Leisure Centre. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photography and Videography

After the success of the first Big Open Weekend back in March, Shropshire Community Leisure Limited (SCLT), which runs Market Drayton Swimming Pool, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village and The Quarry Swimming Pools, have decided to go again, offering a range of activities at each facility, and all for free.

The open weekend will take place this Saturday and Sunday.

Rhys Collins, Interim Partnership Manager for SCLT said:

“Offering free sessions is always going to be popular, but with the cost-of-living crisis hitting so many, now’s a great time to take advantage of our Big Open Weekend offering. We’ve got free family swimming sessions at Oswestry, Market Drayton and the Quarry, plus gymnastics, trampolining, a climbing wall and table tennis at the Sports Village, and that’s just a small flavour of what we’re offering.

“At each centre, we’re giving people the chance to try a wide range of fitness classes, from yoga and Pilates to Body Blast and Boxercise. Then there’s the Wave Rave in the pool at Market Drayton, cycle track trials at the Sports Village, roller skating at Oswestry and free gym sessions everywhere.

“The activities will be a mixture of turn up on the day and bookable sessions, so please check our websites for all details. Just look for the Big Open Weekend banner on the home page or click the post on Facebook and get ready to start planning a free weekend of action for you and the family. This weekend is going to be massive, and it’s all completely free!”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Shropshire Council’s leisure centres have a full and varied programme of sports and fitness activities for people to enjoy. The Big Open Weekend showcases what’s on offer, it’s free to explore and provides the perfect opportunity for people to try out new activities and develop new interests. Don’t miss out!”

