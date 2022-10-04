Telford & Wrekin pet owners caught without dog mess bags could face £100 fine

Telford & Wrekin Council has new powers to hand dog owners and walkers a £100 fine through a new public space protection order – or PSPO – which is now in effect.

The order and its associated new powers, mean the council has stronger powers to help prevent, manage and tackle recurring issues and unreasonable behaviour by dog owners.

Examples of include owners not picking up dog foul or not having the means to pick up after their with them dog i.e poo bags/scoops, and stopping dogs from entering gated play areas.

Council authorised officers, Police Constables and Police Community Support Officers will have authority to enforce the new law and issues fines on the spot to those who flout the law.

Deputy Leader for Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton, and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said: “This order supports our approach to being on your side.



“For the minority, where an education first approach doesn’t work, we’ll now have stronger powers to ensure that those who are unwilling to help keep the borough clean and safe, will be issued with fine of £100.”

“We would all hope that our public spaces are areas accessible to everyone, including responsible dog owners and by having these new powers means we can make sure that those who don’t, will be penalised.

A number of outlets across the borough already provide free dog bags Introduction – Dog fouling – Telford & Wrekin Council, please pick after your dog and don’t allow your dogs in to children’s gated play areas, we need your help, we are on your side.

The dog control Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was agreed by elected Members of Telford and Wrekin Council, following extensive public consultation between October and November 2021 where more than 1,000 people responded. It was approved at a full council meeting held on Wednesday, May 25.

To report dog fouling in your area, either register or log on to the MyTelford online reporting tool. Please note that when reporting, please try to include a general description of the owner and dog and any patterns regarding times and days that the dog is walked.