Shropshire bucks trend in rehoming animals

The RSPCA has launched its annual Adoptober campaign encouraging prospective pet owners to consider giving a rescued animal a new home.

The animal welfare charity has released new figures that show nationally (across England and Wales) rehoming has dropped 10% while animal intake is up 8.4% year-on-year.

The charity fears that the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

Releasing new figures today, the RSPCA has highlighted a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care, stay in rescue centres for longer, with less people coming forward to adopt.

In 2021, the RSPCA’s network of centres and branches rehomed 26,945 animals; an 8% drop compared to the previous year when 29,358 animals were rehomed, and a huge 31% drop from 2019 (39,178) despite the Covid pandemic affecting the way in which charities across the nation could rehome.

The number of dogs rehomed by the charity also fell 6% from 4,877 in 2020 to 4,567 in 2021; while cats dropped 12% from 17,868 in 2020 to 15,579 in 2021.

In Shropshire, the total number of animals rehomed increased by 9% from 536 in 2020 to 586 in 2021; bucking the trend seen in most other counties.

The number of cats rehomed increased by 14% from 343 (2020) to 391 (2021); horses increased 28% from 57 to 73; rabbits went up slightly from 21 to 22, while other pets increased by 23% from 44 to 54.

The only animals to decrease was dogs with the number rehomed in 2021 40% lower than in 2020 (77 down to 46).

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“Many of the animals – particularly dogs – who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.

“We’re also beginning to see more animals coming into our care because their owners simply couldn’t afford to care for them any more; or, in the most extreme cases, having been neglected or abandoned due to the rising cost of pet care.

“Sadly, this is coming at the same time that potential pet owners are deciding now is not the best time to take on an animal due to the soaring cost of living, and feeling they cannot financially commit to adding a pet to their family at such a worrying time.

“For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying. Many of our animals will already be neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms – making it much more cost-effective – and we will work them to make sure they find their perfect match.”