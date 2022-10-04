Nominations open for latest High Street Heroes 2022

Nominations for the next round of High Street Heroes 2022 have opened.

Previous award winners include Madeley Laundry & Dry Cleaning. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Residents and shoppers will be able to vote for businesses that have made a positive impact on the high street in Dawley, Newport, Wellington, Ironbridge, Oakengates and Madeley.

The accolades, which were first awarded to businesses in 2021, reward unsung heroes who have provided ongoing support to their local communities and offer a service to be proud of.

As well as new start-up ventures, the awards also acknowledge longstanding businesses in the borough and those which go the extra mile for their customers.

Previous award winners range from hair salons and cafes to butchers, dry cleaners, performing arts and dance companies and clothes shops.

All the winners will be announced in the run up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday 3 December.

Small Business Saturday is a day which highlights the importance of shopping local, not just around Christmas time but all year round.

The nominations for this round of awards will close on 30 October 2022 and winners will each receive a trophy and certificate in recognition of their achievement, but businesses can only win once each year.

Anyone can vote for their favourite high street business via the High Street Heroes nomination form here.

The council’s Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched in 2019, a total of 145 grants have been awarded to help businesses set up on the high street.

The funding support, which totals £784,427, has created 262 jobs and only three businesses have closed their doors during that time, despite the pressures facing high streets and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration, and the High Street, said:

“High Street Heroes are a wonderful opportunity to highlight what is so great about the high street.

“The awards recognise those businesses and business owners which have gone above and beyond to relaunch on the high street or reinvent themselves and remain committed to their local community.

“We’re delighted that many of our residents continue to shop local and we hope that as many people as possible nominate their favourite businesses to show how much they mean to them.”

You can nominate your high street heroes here.