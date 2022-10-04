16.1 C
Concern grows for missing Telford man Harry Takhar

Police are appealing for help in finding a Telford man who has been missing since Sunday.

Have you seen missing Harjinder (Harry) Takhar?
Harjinder (Harry) Takhar, 58, was last seen in a wooded area near Stirchley Pools on Sunday 2 October.

He was wearing a navy blue Barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Police, along with Harry’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Harry’s wife Ran, said: “Harry is a family man and we have four beautiful children. He is a very jolly character full of energy and life, very passionate, caring and kind hearted. He is a well respected member of the community; you may have seen him around the park with his two black Labradors.

“He is normally a very confident motivational person full of advice and wisdom, usually the one lifting everyone else up. As such, his disappearance is completely out of character and extremely concerning for us. If anyone has seen Harry or has any information, no matter how small, please contact the police.”

Det Insp Jo Whitehead, said: “Harry is a well-known and well-loved member of the community and his disappearance is very out of character.  I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing support in helping us to locate him, and urge anyone with information or dash cam, CCTV or video doorbell footage to please come forward immediately.”

Anyone who has seen Harry or has any information is asked to call 999 immediately.

