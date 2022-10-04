Community event to discuss proposed solar farm

A drop-in event is being held at Lilleshall memorial hall to present the local community with the latest plans for a solar farm to be built between Lilleshall and Sheriffhales.

Open to the public from 12pm until 7pm on Thursday 13 October, the exhibition will provide the community with an opportunity to find out more about the proposed Hilton Fields solar farm, which will be located on private agricultural land off Lilyhurst Lane.

If the plans get the green light from Shropshire Council, the solar farm will provide clean electricity for 9,500 homes in the area and save 14,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The Lilleshall consultation event will be hosted by solar farm experts greentech, which is developing the project. A team from greentech will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions residents or local business owners may have about the proposed solar farm and how it might affect them.

Yaw Ofori, managing director for greentech UK, said: “We are working with a local landowner on transforming part of their land into a solar farm, which will generate clean, green electricity for the local community for the next 40 years.

“We understand that residents in Lilleshall and Sheriffhales might have a few questions about what we are proposing and some may have concerns about the impact it could have on their day-to-day lives. That’s why we are providing a free, drop-in event so residents can ask those questions and give us their honest feedback. We really look forward to meeting as many representatives from the local community in person on the day and talking them through our proposals in more detail.”

Feedback gathered at the public exhibition will be included in greentech’s full planning application, which will be submitted to Shropshire Council later in the year.