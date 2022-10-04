Celebrations held for Telford voluntary group’s award recognition

A voluntary group in Telford has finally held a celebration to recognise an award they were handed in 2020.

The Friends of Telford Town Park at the celebration with His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and Mayor of Telford councillor Raj Mehta

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) gathered with special guests on Friday night to celebrate being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and known as the MBE for voluntary groups.

They were applauded at The Holiday Inn in Telford by guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn and Mayor of Telford Raj Mehta.

The Friends, who aid the upkeep of the award winning park with a team of volunteers looking after the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens and beyond, were thrilled to finally be able to mark the accolade.

Chairman of FOTTP Chris Pettman said: “Getting the Queen’s Award was a huge honour.

“It has taken us 28 months to really be able to celebrate this because of covid but we are delighted to have everyone together to mark the occasion.

“Our work is a team and we get things done.”

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant said: “It is incredible, this award is the most prestigious award there is.

“It shows you have got what you do right, it is wonderful what you do because it makes others lives and yours better.

“A quote from Einstein is fitting for this group – a friend worth having is a friend worth living for, that encapsulates everything you do, you do everything for other people.”

The Mayor of Telford councillor Raj Mehta added: “Volunteers like this make us proud, keeping our parks as beautiful as they are and it is well deserved.”

The award, announced in June 2020, was also marked with a visit by HRH Princess Anne in September that year, who had a guided tour of the gardens and thanked the group for their continuous volunteer work on conserving and improving the gardens.

The group was formed in 2003 and has around 30 volunteers who meet every Wednesday to help preserve and improve one of Telford’s beauty spots, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.