Shropshire MP says tax U-turn too late for homeowners

MP Helen Morgan said the U-turn on the top rate of income tax has come too late for homeowners in Shropshire as she called for the increase in bankers bonuses to be scrapped as well.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire

The North Shropshire MP criticised the Government for “wreaking havoc” on the economy and forcing families to pay hundreds of pounds more in mortgage payments while boosting city pay packets.

She wants to see the Conservative conference cancelled, Parliament recalled and the planned cut to corporation tax cancelled along with the rise in bankers’ bonuses.

Helen Morgan, Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, said: “This screeching U-turn has come too late for families in North Shropshire and across the country who are now paying hundreds of pounds more in mortgage payments, as a result of the catastrophic Conservative budget.

“The rise in bankers’ bonuses and the corporation tax cut both also need to be axed.

“Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng do not know what they’re doing and are wreaking havoc on the economy.

“People in North Shropshire are already fed up with a Chancellor who spends his time at champagne receptions working out how to boost city pay packets while completely ignoring rural areas.

“Families here need help with heating oil bills and want to see a clear plan for how mortgage borrowers will be able to cope with crippling interest rate rises.

“The Conservative conference must be cancelled and Parliament recalled so the damage caused by the botched budget can be repaired as soon as possible.”