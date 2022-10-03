Oswestry School announces plans for dynamic new library project which will benefit the community

Oswestry School has announced plans for a new library project which will see an existing building transformed into a modern and dynamic space which will benefit pupils and the wider community.

The library has been designed as a space that will also benefit the wider community. Photo: Oswestry School

Oswestry School’s major capital project will see the Long Room at the Upper Brook Street site in the town, transformed into a space which will be used for independent study, reading and debate

Designed in conjunction with specialists Taskspace, pupils have also been involved in the design process as part of the school’s consultation team, sharing their ideas and suggestions to help come up with a space created with a pupil’s eye view.

As a school with a 615-year history and one that has enjoyed a close relationship with the town of Oswestry, the library has been specifically designed as a space that will also benefit the wider community, providing a new local venue for visiting authors and speakers, and other community events.

Oswestry School Headteacher, Peter Middleton said: “Situated in the oldest part of the school, the library will be both architecturally at the heart of the school and likewise at the heart of an Oswestry School education, as we seek to prepare our pupils not just for school but for life.”

The space will be a dynamic, multi-functional one with creative spaces for working, comfy places for reading, and a seating area designed to facilitate university-style seminar teaching and learning, and as a venue for hosting guest speakers, lecturers, and authors.

The new library will benefit from a major restocking of non-fiction and fictions books as well as a dedicated space for teachers based on pedagogy.

Work on the new library will be completed in December, ready for when pupils return to school for the start of the Lent term on 4 January 2023.

Peter added: “The new library will encourage independent thinking, creativity, discourse, and debate and blend contemporary design with nods to our ancient heritage and promises to be an inspiring environment for learning.”