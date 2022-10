A casualty was released from a car by firefighters following a collision in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened on Bank Farm Road in Radbrook at just before 2pm and involved a car which had rolled over.



Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

Crews used air bags and small gear to release the trapped casualty.

- Advertisement -

The Midlands Air Ambulance and a land ambulance were also at the scene along with police.