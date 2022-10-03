Emergency roadworks take place in Whitchurch this week

Emergency roadworks will be carried out on Tilstock Roundabout, Tilstock Road and the A525 in Whitchurch this week.

Work will include repairs to the road, and related work, to improve the road and make it safer for road users.

During the work, road closures will be in place from 9.30am today until late on Friday 7 October.

A diversion will be in place and access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “The work will be completed in phases and be dependent on weather and other conditions.

“Signs will be erected prior to work starting, and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.”

Work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its highways contractor Kier.