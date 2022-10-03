16.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 3, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

Emergency roadworks take place in Whitchurch this week

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Emergency roadworks will be carried out on Tilstock Roundabout, Tilstock Road and the A525 in Whitchurch this week.

Work will include repairs to the road, and related work, to improve the road and make it safer for road users.

During the work, road closures will be in place from 9.30am today until late on Friday 7 October.

- Advertisement -

A diversion will be in place and access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “The work will be completed in phases and be dependent on weather and other conditions.

“Signs will be erected prior to work starting, and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.”

Work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its highways contractor Kier.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP