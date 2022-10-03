Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal awarded to dedicated cancer nurse

A nurse at Shropshire’s specialist hospital, who has been described as an “asset to both her team, the hospital and the wider nursing community”, has been presented with the prestigious Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive; and Harry Turner, Chair; presenting Pip Page-Davies, Oncology Specialist Nurse; with the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal

Pip Page-Davies, Oncology Specialist Nurse, received the special honour from Harry Turner, Chair, at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s Annual General Meeting, after being nominated by Geraint Davies, Consultant Allied Health Professional (AHP) and Lead Cancer Practitioner.

The Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal is presented to one nurse a year at the Oswestry-based hospital for outstanding contribution to nursing care, and the winner is selected by the Senior Nursing team.

- Advertisement -

Harry said: “Pip has given her all to the Trust, and over the last 15 months, she fulfilled her career-long ambition of becoming a Clinical Nurse Specialist.

“As demonstrated in the past, she goes above and beyond the call of nursing for patients and their families. This was recently highlighted again when she assisted in organising a wedding in the hospital for a patient and his now wife.

“Pip is an asset, not only to the Bone and Soft Tissue Tumour, but to the Trust and the wider nursing community. She is a worthy winner.”

Pip said she feels “immensely proud” to be awarded the medal, which is named after the hospital’s co-founder.

She said: “I feel overwhelmed and immensely proud to receive the prestigious Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal this year.

“RJAH is a centre of excellence – I feel privileged to work in a hospital that allows me to practice, develop and fulfil my nursing ambitions, with the support of my colleagues.”