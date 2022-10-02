Council pledge takes Telford and Wrekin another step closer to Net Zero

Telford & Wrekin Council, which is ranked in the top 3% of councils for action planning around climate change, has become a member of UK100 – a network of highly ambitious local government leaders, which seeks to devise and implement ambitious, cost effective plans for the transition to Net Zero.

Councillor Shaun Davies signs the UK100 membership pledge on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council, pictured with Cllr Carolyn Healy. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

UK100 is the only network for UK local leaders focused solely on climate, clean energy and clean air policy. Members share knowledge, collaborate and petition the UK government with their collective power. The network is aiming to establish a nationwide project of renewal, focussed on local needs and ambitions to build flourishing communities which seize the opportunities of technology to create jobs.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“I’m delighted to have signed the UK100 membership pledge on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council, reinforcing our commitment to reach Net Zero by 2030 – 20 years ahead of the government’s goal.

“I look forward to working with cross-party UK100 members to share knowledge, lobby government and drive progress at a local and national level.”

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“We have already made substantial progress in reducing the council’s operational emissions and will continue to leverage strong relationships with our community and partners to support borough-wide carbon reductions – our residents care about climate change and we are on their side.”