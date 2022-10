Firefighters have tackled a house fire which involved two properties north of Shrewsbury.

Fire crews were called to Plex Road in Hadnall at around 11.58pm on Friday night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that two properties were destroyed by fire.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with firefighters using hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform and small gear at the scene.

The fire was reported to be out by 2am.

There were no reports of casualties.