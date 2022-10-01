11.3 C
No services for Shropshire rail passengers as strike action resumes

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire rail passengers are facing disruption today as national strike action resumes.

The strike action continues over pay and modernisation plans, causing severe disruption for passengers across the country.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking across Network Rail and 15 train operators.

ASLEF is striking across 12 train operators, while TSSA have announced strike action at Network Rail and 11 train operators.

Nationally, only around 11% of services will run.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s North West and Central region managing director, said:

“Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and coordinating their strike action. This serves only to ensure our staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, as well as causing even more disruption for our passengers and further damaging the railway’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Passengers who want to travel this Saturday, and indeed next Wednesday and next Saturday, are asked only to do so if absolutely necessary. Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.”

No Services in Shropshire

West Midlands Railway will not be operating any services on Saturday 1 October.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in either dispute, but its services will also not run, as it relies on Network Rail staff to run trains on much of the network.

Avanti West Coast is also not running any services.

Passengers are encouraged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for updated information.

