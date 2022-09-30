14 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 30, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

Man found dead at property in Leegomery died of natural causes

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 64-year-old man found dead at a property in Radnor Court, Leegomery, Telford on Wednesday died of natural causes.

Police had arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the death.

The force said the man had been released without charge and will face no further action.

- Advertisement -

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.  

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “It is crucial that officers explore all possible lines of enquiry when faced with a potentially suspicious or unexplained death. 

“I would like to thank the local residents and wider community who have assisted and welcomed officers as we conducted our investigations enabling us to complete them in a timely manner.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this sad time.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP