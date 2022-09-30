Man found dead at property in Leegomery died of natural causes

A 64-year-old man found dead at a property in Radnor Court, Leegomery, Telford on Wednesday died of natural causes.

Police had arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the death.

The force said the man had been released without charge and will face no further action.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “It is crucial that officers explore all possible lines of enquiry when faced with a potentially suspicious or unexplained death.

“I would like to thank the local residents and wider community who have assisted and welcomed officers as we conducted our investigations enabling us to complete them in a timely manner.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this sad time.”