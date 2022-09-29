Busy Bees Shrewsbury nursery celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Children and staff at Busy Bees Shrewsbury are celebrating after receiving an ‘Outstanding’ rating, following an Ofsted inspection in August.

The Ofsted inspector, who visited on 15 August, commented that the “children thrive in this outstanding nursery” and have “excellent social skills and play together harmoniously”.

The nursery gained an ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, where it was also commented that children “gain an excellent range of knowledge and skills that prepare them extremely well for their future learning and life”.

Ofsted praised the nursery’s partnership with parents, where it was commented that “staff keep parents very well-informed of their child’s progress and offer valuable guidance to support continued learning at home”. The parents also expressed that they “appreciate the opportunity to meet their child’s new key person when children change rooms”.

The staff at the nursery were recognised for having “an insightful knowledge about the learning needs of the children who attend the nursery”. They were also praised for providing “extensive opportunities for children to learn about cultures different to their own”.

Child inclusivity was also given a special mention as Ofsted highlighted that “those with special education needs and/or disabilities make exceptional progress” and that staff “ensure that children with SEND swiftly receive the support that they need” which includes “closely working with other professionals and parents to provide specialised, targeted support”.

Jill Beckett, Centre Director at Busy Bees Shrewsbury, said: “We are delighted that our nursery has received Outstanding by Ofsted. It is incredibly rewarding to receive this acknowledgement which recognises the quality of the care and education that we provide. Our team are so passionate about providing children with wonderful stimulating learning experiences and I am so proud of all of the team. We’re looking forward to building on our success even further.”

To view the full report, visit: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50192469