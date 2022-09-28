Police officer cleared of assaulting ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court has found PC Ellie Bettley-Smith not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the death of Dalian Atkinson.

In 2016, PC Ellie Bettley-Smith and former PC, Ben Monk, responded to a disturbance in Trench in Telford.

During the incident Mr Atkinson became unresponsive and was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Last year, both officers faced trial at Birmingham Crown Court where a jury found Ben Monk guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Atkinson; he was sentenced to eight years.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in relation to the charges put to PC Bettley-Smith and she faced a retrial.

Today, PC Bettley-Smith was found not guilty after a three-week retrial.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: “Last year a jury found the actions of Ben Monk led to the death of Dalian Atkinson.

“Today, a jury has found the actions of Ellie Bettley-Smith on the night Dalian died did not amount to assault and she has been found not guilty of the charges put to her.

“Dalian’s family and friends have suffered a devastating loss; this has been an extremely long and difficult journey and they have shown great dignity throughout. I again want to say to them that I am sincerely sorry and extend my apologies and heartfelt condolences.

“We’re very aware of the significant impact this case has had on trust and confidence, in particular within our Black communities and our communities in Telford.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank those community members in Telford who have welcomed us as we endeavour to build our relationship with them. It is vital we listen and understand their issues and concerns, and while we know we have a long way to go, I know that personally, when I have met with them, I have felt welcomed and encouraged by the open, frank and important discussions we are able to have. I’m confident these discussions will continue.

“But, we know that is not enough and there is much more work for us to do, our Black communities must feel respected and represented; and equally protected by West Mercia Police.”

Now criminal proceedings have concluded, West Mercia Police will be liaising with the IOPC to establish next steps regarding any potential disciplinary proceedings.