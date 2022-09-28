9.8 C
Thursday, September 29, 2022

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 60s was found dead in Leegomery.

Police were called to a property in Radnor Court this morning, where a man in his 60s had sadly died.

This evening, a 36-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Police say that local residents may be aware of a continued police presence at the property whilst they conduct their investigation. 

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public.

“We would ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area yesterday afternoon and evening (Tuesday 27 September) to please get in touch with us quoting incident number 148i of 28 September 2022. You can also call us on 101 and please quote the same reference number.

“Information can be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

