Police operation sees commercial vehicles checked in Newport

Police and partner agencies have targeted a number of private and commercial vehicles, such as lorries, taxis and food catering vans as part of an operation in Newport.

More than 50 vehicles were checked as part of the operation. Photo: West Mercia Police

The compliance operation took place on Friday 23 September, when more than 50 vehicles were stopped on the A41 and A518 in Newport by officers from West Mercia Police.

As a result of the operation, a number of people were spoken to in relation to illegal number plates, incorrect insurance and other motoring offences. One vehicle was seized for a bald tyre and no insurance and another vehicle was found to be using red diesel and paid the associated costs to HMRC.

Department of Work and Pensions officers spoke with 54 people which resulted in three referrals made for potential Benefit fraud.

This is the third operation of its kind to take place this year, which the force does in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Trading Standard Department.

PC Sharon Major from West Mercia Police’s Problem Solving Hub based in Telford said: “This particular operation focused mainly on looking at a variety of commercial vehicles, including taxis and lorries for compliance in all areas such as, vehicle defects, driver and passenger eligibility to work and safe carriage of goods.

“This was yet another successful operation of its kind, where we aim to tackle hidden and illicit economic activity within Telford. Working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council we also actively seek out incidents of modern slavery and the exploitation of vulnerable people in high risk businesses.

“We will continue to carry out exercises such as this, as we continue to care and invest in the borough and show that we are always on the side of people who play by the rules.”

Richard Overton Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, added:

“These operations are an important part of helping keep Telford a cleaner, greener and safer place and doing it in the most effective way.

“With support from partner agencies, we can make sure vehicles are road worthy and comply with legislation.

“We’re checking that the food coming into the borough is being transported in clean conditions and is stored at the right temperature, or that taxi drivers and scrap metal collectors are licensed. That waste carriers aren’t fly-tipping and that giving traders advice and information on how to comply with the law.

“The work of our enforcement teams reaches into our daily lives more than we realise and it has been a hugely successful day for Telford & Wrekin Council and all the partners involved.”