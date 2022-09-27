MP hits out at DVSA stalling over Whitchurch Driving Test Centre

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has criticised the DVSA for “stalling more than any learner driver” and failing people in Whitchurch who are desperate to see a test centre reopened.

The MP spoke out after learning that the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has still not moved forward with plans to use Whitchurch Civic Centre as a base for driving tests despite the site being offered five months ago.

The DVSA has now refused to attend a meeting with the Lib Dem MP and town council despite being the agency directly responsible for holding up progress.

Helen Morgan MP said: “The DVSA have left me exasperated. They’ve stalled more than any learner driver over the past five months.

“Every time I contact the DVSA, they cite a vague reason for the delay that does not make sense and now they are refusing to meet to explain why they have failed to carry out a full site assessment.

“The pathway forward is clear but despite repeated reminders from me and the full co-operation of the town council the DVSA has still failed to make progress.

“It is reaching a point now where the organisation is beginning to seem either wholly incompetent or actively against solving the situation.

“Drivers who were ready to take their test months ago are only learning one thing and that is waiting – waiting months and months for a test and the freedom and job opportunities passing one can bring.

“The DVSA needs to take its foot off the brakes and hurry up and resolve this situation for the people of Whitchurch.”

Whitchurch’s previous driving test centre was shut by the DVSA in the spring as a cost-saving measure. The town council soon offered the Civic Centre as a free alternative, however, the DVSA has failed to organise a full site assessment which is needed before plans can be formalised with the relevant authorities.