Town Centre residents rally over council’s indefinite closure of Quarry pool

Shrewsbury town centre residents are rallying after Shropshire Council failed to give a timescale for re-opening the Quarry pool, over two months since its closure in July for roofing repairs.

Councillor Alex Wagner, Councillor Mary Davies, and local residents impacted by pool closure

Campaigners say they have been concerned by a lack of clarity from Shropshire Council on Shrewsbury pool plans for some time.

Hundreds rallied to save the pool from closure back in 2014 when proposals were put forward to build a five-star hotel on the site, and many residents protested when plans to close the Quarry pool in favour of a Sundorne site were put together last year.

With the pool now closed indefinitely by Shropshire Council, worries have arisen over the future of the pool yet again.

One Town Centre resident impacted is Maria Richards from Cross Hill, who uses the pool several times a week. She said: “The Quarry pool is an iconic building that I use regularly. There has been a pool here since the Victorian era, and it has served the town well. It is an important facility for the town centre and draws people in, helping local businesses and the economy. It needs to be better managed to bring money in and cannot be left to rot.”

Town Centre Councillor Nat Green added: “People in town are quite rightly worried that this latest indefinite closure could turn permanent. We are firmly of the view that the pool must be protected against plans for closure, and that we must get it open again as soon as possible. If major works need to be done, the public deserve to know so that they can plan around this. The secrecy is totally needless.

“Residents are demanding answers from Shropshire Council on the future of the Quarry pool. It must be re-opened as soon as possible, and the council has to be honest about what it is proposing.”

In August, Shropshire Council said a specialist team had been carrying out repairs which have given a greater insight into the condition of the ducting in the roof space and highlighted the need for further work to replace aged rivets.

At the time a Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “At this stage, we cannot give an estimation of when the work will be completed. We are committed to protecting our customers and staff and look forward to reopening the main pool as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and assure customers the centre is still running a varied programme of events with the other swimming pools and fitness suite available.”