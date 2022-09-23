Telford primary school gets another ‘good’ report from Ofsted

A Telford primary school has retained its ‘Good’ rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

Hadley Learning Community

Hadley Learning Community primary had a two-day Ofsted inspection earlier this summer and the report said the school continues to be “a warm and friendly place where pupils enjoy coming to school and love to learn”.

It comes at the same time as the school achieved its best ever Key Stage 2 SATs results for year six pupils, significantly above the national average across all subjects.

Gill Eatough, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust which runs the school, said: “I’m delighted the hard work of the HLC staff and the Trust has been recognised.

“In particular, it’s wonderful to see the comments about the positive relationships between staff and pupils.

“The inspectors also praised the school’s excellent curriculum and how it is tailored to the needs of our pupils – ensuring that everyone can succeed – as well as the specific provision we make for our youngest pupils, and the way we have prioritised reading and phonics throughout the school to ensure all our children have the best start to their education.”

The report highlighted the many elements of effective provision and leadership at all levels throughout the school as well as the next steps needed to take the school forward.

Headteacher Maddie Griffin said: “This is a brilliant report, particularly at a time when the benchmark for ‘Good’ is at the highest level it has ever been.

“The Ofsted inspection was thorough, robust and professionally rigorous, and I am particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised the journey of continued improvements we’ve made over the past five years.

“I would like to thank the parents and carers who have supported the school during this time, and the people involved in the inspection itself – especially the staff, the Learning Community Trust, governors and the children who shone (as they do every day) during the inspection process.”

Dr Eatough said it was reassuring that the Trust had already identified the next steps in the school’s development plan that the report suggested – even before the inspection took place, and that the music curriculum had now been adapted to help the children catch up after the Covid-19 pandemic.

HLC primary is one of 10 schools under the Learning Community Trust’s wing. Other primary school sites include Wrekin View in Wellington, Crudgington, Lantern Academy at Ketley Bank, and the new Allscott Meads school being built on the old sugar beet factory site.