Shrewsbury Rangers providing reassurance on the streets

Shrewsbury Rangers are now patrolling Shrewsbury on a regular basis to provide reassurance to the public and help to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones of Shrewsbury BID, Seb Slater of Shrewsbury BID, PCSO Joseph Bradley, ranger Earl Drysdale, ranger Kim Cundliffe, PC Carl Williamson, and Shrewsbury BID director Mike Gries.

Funding from Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council, and West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner’s Safer Streets project has been secured, to provide the rangers at various times during the day and evening over five days a week.

Shrewsbury BID is co-ordinating the rangers project, and will work in close partnership with other safety initiatives undertaken by Team Shrewsbury, a partnership which includes Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and many further organisations.

Neil Jacques, chair of Shrewsbury Shopwatch, said: “We are delighted that funding has been secured for the Shrewsbury Rangers, who will help keep the centre of Shrewsbury safe and welcoming for everyone.

“We are proud that Shrewsbury is a safe place to live, work and visit, but we know we are not immune to incidents of anti-social behaviour or crime which must be addressed.

“Businesses have told us they really appreciate having more visible deterrents on the streets, such as these town rangers, so it’s great news for everyone.”

James Hitchin, chair of Shrewsbury Pubwatch, said: “Shrewsbury has been consistently awarded the Purple Flag, which recognises our night-time economy for being fun, vibrant and safe.

“As well as assisting the police by gathering evidence of crime and anti-social behaviour, we hope the visual presence of the Shrewsbury Rangers will help prevent issues, and provide general reassurance to users of the day and night time economy.

“The addition of Shrewsbury Rangers in the evening will make a night out in Shrewsbury feel even safer.”

John Campion, West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I welcome the announcement that Shrewsbury Rangers are now patrolling regularly. These patrols will make a real difference to the town, helping people to be safe and feel safe. I am proud to support this project through my Safer Streets fund, as part of my ongoing work to build a safer West Mercia.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “The rangers will help to maintain Shrewsbury’s record as one of the safest places to live, work and visit.

“They will act as eyes and ears in the town centre and provide a welcoming face to visitors, and a reassuring presence for businesses and residents.”

The rangers will be provided by local company, Prosecure, who have worked with organisations in Shrewsbury for many years.